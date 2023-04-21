BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Short Interest Up 13.4% in March

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
BrightSpire Capital Price Performance
Shares of BRSP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.77. 1,011,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $749.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.66. BrightSpire Capital has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $9.45.
BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.30%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 85,955 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 31.6% in the third quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrightSpire Capital (BRSP)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.