British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 7,990,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BTI remained flat at $36.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,328,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,960. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $45.28.
British American Tobacco Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%.
Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on British American Tobacco (BTI)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.