British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 7,990,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI remained flat at $36.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,328,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,960. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $45.28.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

