Brokerages Set Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Price Target at $16.95

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Getlink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HSBC raised shares of Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Getlink Price Performance

GRPTF stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. Getlink has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $16.27.

Getlink Company Profile

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment is involved in the group’s holding company Getlink SE as well as its direct subsidiaries. The Europorte segment focuses on the rail freight operator.

