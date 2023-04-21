Brokerages Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) PT at $10.58

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.58.
A number of equities analysts have commented on NYCB shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYCB opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97.
New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.
Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp
In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $4,406,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 84,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 830,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 55,081 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 53,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
