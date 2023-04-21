Brokerages Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) PT at $10.58

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NYCB shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYCB opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $4,406,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 84,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 830,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 55,081 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 53,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.