Brokerages Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT at $52.00

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,476.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,009.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $105,861.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,476.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,848 shares of company stock worth $6,447,662. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

