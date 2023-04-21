Brokerages Set Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Target Price at $60.14

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advocate Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 15.3% during the first quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 36,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $36,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $2,627,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.5% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $25,672,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.53.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also

