Brokerages Set Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Price Target at $164.34

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $150.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.