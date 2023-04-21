Brokerages Set Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Price Target at $164.34

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.66.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart
Walmart Stock Performance
NYSE WMT opened at $150.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
See Also
