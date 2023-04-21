BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Buys $150,841.42 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 8,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,841.42. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,411,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,085,402.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Jeffrey Gould bought 4,858 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $90,698.86.

On Monday, March 27th, Jeffrey Gould bought 5,790 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,952.10.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Jeffrey Gould bought 19,300 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $361,682.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Jeffrey Gould purchased 17,417 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $327,962.11.

BRT Apartments Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $18.60 on Friday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth about $2,311,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 34.9% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

