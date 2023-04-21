Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 10,038.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 23.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.69.

Brunswick Stock Up 0.1 %

Brunswick stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

