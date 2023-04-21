BTIG Research Boosts AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Price Target to $19.00

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL opened at $14.32 on Monday. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 77.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 45.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AVITA Medical by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AVITA Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at $1,826,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AVITA Medical in the first quarter worth $100,000. 17.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product, RECELL system, is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

