Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Buckle in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Buckle Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. Buckle has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $50.35.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.36 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

