BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 992,200 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 1,120,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.
BYD Stock Performance
BYDDF opened at $28.75 on Friday. BYD has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85.
BYD Company Profile
