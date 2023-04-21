BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 992,200 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 1,120,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

BYD Stock Performance

BYDDF opened at $28.75 on Friday. BYD has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85.

Get BYD alerts:

BYD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

BYD Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.