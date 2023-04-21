C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $1.31 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,027 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 71,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2 %

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.96. 676,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,562. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.49.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

