C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $10.97 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.10% of Service Co. International worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,118,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,359,000 after buying an additional 978,419 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,699,000 after buying an additional 150,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,873,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,152,000 after buying an additional 34,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,777,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,730,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $70.65. The stock had a trading volume of 356,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,208. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average of $68.19. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.