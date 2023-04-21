C WorldWide Group Holding A S Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 39,902 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 0.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $28,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,733. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.95.

EW stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.78. 1,503,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $124.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.36.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

