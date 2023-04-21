C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 220 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $456,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $10.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,282.81. The company had a trading volume of 176,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,406. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,337.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,213.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1,037.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,419.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

