Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 8,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Cadence Bank Trading Down 1.8 %

Cadence Bank stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. 117,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,272. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Cadence Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.21%.

CADE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Cadence Bank by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Cadence Bank by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bank by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 647,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,976 shares in the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Featured Articles

