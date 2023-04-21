Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Trading 3.6% Higher

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.58. 1,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Cadiz Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.30.

Cadiz Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadiz Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 3,675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $14,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,513,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,773,625.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

