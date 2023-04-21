Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Trading 3.6% Higher

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.58. 1,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
Cadiz Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.30.
Cadiz Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Cadiz Company Profile
Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cadiz (CDZIP)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.