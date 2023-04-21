Calix (NYSE:CALX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $88.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CALX has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.67.

Calix Stock Performance

CALX stock opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $77.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $244.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Articles

