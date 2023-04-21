Calix’s (CALX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.67.

NYSE CALX opened at $47.19 on Thursday. Calix has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.19.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $244.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Calix will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 45.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 35.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 639,780 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,276,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,796,000 after purchasing an additional 561,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

