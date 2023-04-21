Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $23.80

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.80, but opened at $24.64. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 912 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.