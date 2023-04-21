Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 595 ($7.36) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATYM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 370 ($4.58) to GBX 420 ($5.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 470 ($5.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Atalaya Mining Price Performance

Shares of ATYM opened at GBX 356 ($4.41) on Monday. Atalaya Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 183 ($2.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 405 ($5.01). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 350.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 318.59. The company has a market cap of £497.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,780.00, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.