Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0903 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CDPYF stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in the management of interests in multi-unit residential real estate properties, including apartments, townhomes, and manufactured home communities. It operates though the Canada and Europe geographical segments.

