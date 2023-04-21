Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.27.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $122.65 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.10.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

