Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Increased to C$107.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CP. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$109.64.
CP stock opened at C$108.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$104.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$103.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$86.42 and a 12 month high of C$111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.
In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.31, for a total value of C$278,934.48. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
