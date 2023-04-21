Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,735,300 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 4,044,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 187.7 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDUAF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of CDUAF opened at $28.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $32.61.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

