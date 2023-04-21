Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HCA. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.87.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $270.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.29. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.