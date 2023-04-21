Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 174.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY opened at $99.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.95. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The stock has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. Desjardins increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

