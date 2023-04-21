Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 183 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.84. The company had a trading volume of 188,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,673. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $120.13.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.