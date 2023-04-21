Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.37 and a 1 year high of $93.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.07.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

