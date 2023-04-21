Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 29,423 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 188,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFS Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. LFS Asset Management now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EIDO stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $496.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.