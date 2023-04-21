Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,990 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,626,000 after buying an additional 3,774,013 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,576,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after buying an additional 715,591 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,780,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,436,000 after buying an additional 419,364 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 191.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,563,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,760 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,921,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,094,000 after purchasing an additional 128,709 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

