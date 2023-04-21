Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after acquiring an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 982,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,218,000 after buying an additional 479,833 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,189,000 after buying an additional 121,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,555,000.

FMB stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

