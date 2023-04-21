Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 640 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,361 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,636,227,000 after purchasing an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $865,641,000 after purchasing an additional 442,513 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after acquiring an additional 235,690 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.01. The company had a trading volume of 325,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,967. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.55. The stock has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

