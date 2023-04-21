Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its position in MercadoLibre by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,419.00.

MELI traded down $23.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,269.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,396. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,337.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,213.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,037.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

