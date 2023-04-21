Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after purchasing an additional 333,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after buying an additional 305,044 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 614,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,443,000 after buying an additional 281,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,980,000 after buying an additional 237,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.91. 268,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,340. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

