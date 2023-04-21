Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,040 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial makes up approximately 2.0% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Sun Life Financial worth $36,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 79,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,099. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.541 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. CIBC lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

