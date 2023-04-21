Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

Comcast Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $37.58. 2,919,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,861,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $158.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 97.48%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.