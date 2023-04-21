Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $15.91 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Mizuho upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

GILD stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.69. 1,730,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,868,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

