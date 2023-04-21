Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in TELUS by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 291,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TU remained flat at $21.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 352,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,110. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.264 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.