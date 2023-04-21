Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $5.47 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

