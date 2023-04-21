Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Cut to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,057.40.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20.

Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.5253 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

