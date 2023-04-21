Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

Carpenter Technology has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 389,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,272. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $354,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Articles

