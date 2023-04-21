carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

carsales.com Stock Performance

carsales.com stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. carsales.com has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79.

carsales.com Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.58%.

About carsales.com

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

