Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $96.76

Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $96.76 and traded as low as $94.12. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $94.12, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average of $96.76.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $481.29 million during the quarter.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.