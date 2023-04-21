Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0501 on Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $547.78 million and approximately $15.49 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,655,899,513 coins and its circulating supply is 10,942,196,753 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,653,698,984 with 10,940,130,965 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05463751 USD and is down -5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $18,298,610.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

