Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $32.72. 36,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,973. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,166,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Articles

