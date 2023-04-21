CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,650 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,882,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $72.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.76.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.