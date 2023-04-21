Centrica (LON:CNA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.92

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.92 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 113.95 ($1.41). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 113.25 ($1.40), with a volume of 17,209,780 shares changing hands.

CNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 118 ($1.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 132 ($1.63).

The firm has a market cap of £6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -867.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 94.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Centrica’s payout ratio is currently -2,307.69%.

In other Centrica news, insider Chanderpreet Duggal acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($19,304.54). In related news, insider Chanderpreet Duggal acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($19,304.54). Also, insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £2,039.10 ($2,523.33). In the last three months, insiders acquired 902,636 shares of company stock worth $93,213,024. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

