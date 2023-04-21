Centrifuge (CFG) 1-Day Volume Hits $625,075.17

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $14.36 million and $625,075.17 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000874 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.24778043 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $649,995.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

